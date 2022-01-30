Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $190.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.99.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.