Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 282.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,285 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Apria worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apria by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Apria by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of APR stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

In other Apria news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $46,090.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $39,465.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,259 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,945 over the last ninety days.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

