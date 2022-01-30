Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Cuts Position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA decreased its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,453 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 were worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the second quarter worth $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 111.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 80.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVFC opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

