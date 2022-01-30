Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Purchases 811,618 Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,597,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811,618 shares during the quarter. Epiphany Technology Acquisition makes up approximately 1.2% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned 3.13% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition worth $15,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPHY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EPHY opened at $9.74 on Friday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

