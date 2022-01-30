Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,125 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,276 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after buying an additional 63,958 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,130,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,542 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.