Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Anthem were worth $25,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANTM stock opened at $442.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.43 and a 200-day moving average of $407.92. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $470.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Truist Financial raised their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens raised their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.15.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

