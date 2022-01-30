Arizona State Retirement System Sells 150 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MSCI were worth $13,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $508.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $583.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $611.08. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.24 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.43.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

