Arizona State Retirement System Sells 322 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $20,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

NYSE:CCI opened at $180.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.19.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

