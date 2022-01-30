Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Arkema from €123.00 ($139.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arkema from €134.00 ($152.27) to €136.00 ($154.55) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.68.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $144.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.53 and a 200 day moving average of $134.65. Arkema has a 52-week low of $105.70 and a 52-week high of $152.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

