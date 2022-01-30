Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.04

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as low as $1.88. Armstrong Flooring shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 141,104 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $42.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $168.50 million during the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 53,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

