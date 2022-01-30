Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 837,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,348,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 62.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

NYSE ENB opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

