Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,102,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,591 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.24% of EchoStar worth $28,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in EchoStar by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 113,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EchoStar by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 80,885 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on SATS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of SATS opened at $23.73 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $504.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

