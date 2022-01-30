Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 39.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 104,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9,362.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 886,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

