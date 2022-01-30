ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Receives $8.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

ASX stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 457.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025,689 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,367 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 162.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,661,000 after purchasing an additional 419,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,596,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 202,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

