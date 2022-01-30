Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $50.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.