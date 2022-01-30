Assetmark Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,471 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

