Assetmark Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $113.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average of $124.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

