Assetmark Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $115.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.