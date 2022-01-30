Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 211.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNP. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE:SNP opened at $51.79 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.84.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $114.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.