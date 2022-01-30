Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 136.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

