Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($39.13) to GBX 2,700 ($36.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,367.50.
Associated British Foods stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Associated British Foods Company Profile
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
