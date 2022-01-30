Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($39.13) to GBX 2,700 ($36.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,367.50.

Associated British Foods stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

