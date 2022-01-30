Atara Biotherapeutics’ (ATRA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

ATRA opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.87. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $260,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $82,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $746,849. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 37.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 325.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 103,517 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $181,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

