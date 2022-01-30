Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,401,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.14% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $199,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

AUB stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.