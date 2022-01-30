Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Down to $65.60

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.60, but opened at $63.82. Atlanticus shares last traded at $62.90, with a volume of 33 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATLC. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $967.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.78.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.10. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 95.81% and a net margin of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $203.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $425,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $304,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,594. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 575.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 475.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.