Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.09% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 69.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $3,495,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $3,471,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $2,560,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $817,000.

In related news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $433,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AAWW stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.42. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.06 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

