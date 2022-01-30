AudioCodes (AUDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect AudioCodes to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $911.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AudioCodes stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AudioCodes worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

AUDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

