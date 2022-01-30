Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aura Biosciences’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($5.78) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.64) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aura Biosciences.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on AURA. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Aura Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,098. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

