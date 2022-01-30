Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 165.7% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

