Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,367 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Autodesk by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $199,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,825 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the software company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Autodesk by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,316 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $239.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.40 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.