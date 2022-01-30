Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APR.UN. CIBC upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

APR.UN traded up C$0.31 on Tuesday, hitting C$14.43. The company had a trading volume of 50,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,124. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.29. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$10.56 and a 1-year high of C$15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$563.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

