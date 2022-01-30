Avalanche Price Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $67.70 or 0.00179529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion and $531.46 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00027515 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00076319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00373836 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 244,902,004 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

