Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.97

Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.97 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 1995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

AVNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

