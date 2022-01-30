Aviva PLC Acquires New Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.30% of PetMed Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PETS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PETS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

PetMed Express stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $526.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.51. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

