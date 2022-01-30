Aviva PLC Acquires New Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $619,131,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,129,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 746,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,478,000 after buying an additional 273,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after buying an additional 24,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $188.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.19 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.02.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

