Aviva PLC Acquires Shares of 25,788 MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.12% of MGP Ingredients as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 297.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 27.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 26.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Truist Financial upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $102,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $247,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,990 shares of company stock valued at $925,222. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

