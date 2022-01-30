Aviva PLC Invests $1.64 Million in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,327 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 7,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,745,000 after purchasing an additional 61,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE SSD opened at $111.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.42. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $98,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $159,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $2,998,917. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

