Aviva PLC Invests $1.71 Million in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 97.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 45,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after buying an additional 266,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ExlService by 1,550.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth $1,645,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth $1,335,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $118.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $146.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $2,059,202.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,860. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.