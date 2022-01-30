Aviva PLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Healthcare Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,616,000 after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,545,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,610,000 after purchasing an additional 376,136 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCSG opened at $17.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Several brokerages have commented on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

