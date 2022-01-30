AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €30.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €30.50 ($34.66) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.31) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($33.52) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. HSBC set a €32.60 ($37.05) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($36.59) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.06 ($33.02).

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €27.93 ($31.74) on Friday. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($31.47). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.58.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

