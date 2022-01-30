B. Riley Comments on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296 in the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,832,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

