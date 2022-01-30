B. Riley Trims RLI (NYSE:RLI) Target Price to $125.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for RLI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE:RLI opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.55.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLI will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in RLI by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

