Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $86.27, but opened at $91.79. Badger Meter shares last traded at $90.66, with a volume of 774 shares changing hands.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 119.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.66.

Badger Meter Company Profile (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

