Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $86.27, but opened at $91.79. Badger Meter shares last traded at $90.66, with a volume of 774 shares changing hands.
The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.
The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.66.
Badger Meter Company Profile (NYSE:BMI)
Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.
