Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Get Baidu alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BIDU. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.44.

BIDU stock opened at $146.53 on Friday. Baidu has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.36 and a 200-day moving average of $157.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 62.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after buying an additional 1,806,159 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth about $247,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 58.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,234,000 after buying an additional 1,355,412 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth about $171,421,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 100.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,771,000 after buying an additional 1,007,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.