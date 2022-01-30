Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.35

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 3700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Bakkt alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 113,996 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,118,300.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,022,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.