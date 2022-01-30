Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.11% of Guardant Health worth $141,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,151,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,239 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.98.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

