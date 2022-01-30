Bamco Inc. NY Has $184.95 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,646,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.86% of TransUnion worth $184,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in TransUnion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $99.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.11. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

