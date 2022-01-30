Bamco Inc. NY Has $585.35 Million Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,631,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. Choice Hotels International accounts for 1.3% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 8.33% of Choice Hotels International worth $585,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,666,000 after buying an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.43.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $141.91 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.89%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.