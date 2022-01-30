Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,383,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69,967 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 2.47% of Wix.com worth $271,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Wix.com by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Wix.com by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $118.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.43 and a 1-year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.28.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

