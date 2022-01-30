Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

BMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $17.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Banco Santander raised shares of Banco Macro to a hold rating and set a $17.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of BMA stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $892.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $386.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.82 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 77.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

