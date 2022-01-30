Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will announce $23.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.69 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $22.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $93.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.75 billion to $95.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $98.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $94.71 billion to $104.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Argus upped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 51,036,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,135,402. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.